Kolkata: The Kolkata police has summoned suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in connection with the controversial comments she made about Prophet Muhammad which led to violence in certain pockets of West Bengal.

The suspended BJP leader has been sent the summons by Narkeldanga Police Station, under the Eastern Suburban Division of Kolkata Police.

As per reports, the summons sent were under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The controversial BJP leader whose statement allegedly resulted in nationwide communal tension has been asked to be present at the police station on June 20.

The summons has been forwarded based on a complaint which said that her controversial comments have triggered violence in different parts of West Bengal.

Earlier the Bhiwandi City Police under Thane district in Maharashtra issued a notice to Sharma over the same issue and asked her to be present at the Pydhonie police station at 11 a.m. on June 25.

It may be mentioned that Nupur Sharma had made some objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad which had led to several communal incidents and clashes across the country.