New Delhi: A surgeon couple belonging to Gujarat on Friday made history as they became the first Indian doctor couple to scale Mount Everest.

The couple, Dr Hemant Lalitchandra Leuva and his wife Dr Surbhiben Hemant Leuva reached the summit at 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) at around 8:30 am on Friday.

This made them the first Indian doctor couple to climb the world’s highest peak.

In terms of their engagement, Hemant is a professor of surgery at NHL Municipal Medical College and his wife works as a chief medical officer with Gujarat Vidyapith.

The couple did not just climb to the top, they also had a message.

They reached the top of Mount Everest with a message to save the environment.

During this same period of the Himalayan expedition season, another Indian climber from Himachal Pradesh, Baljeet Kaur has set a record for conquering two mountain peaks in Nepal above 8,000 metres within two weeks.

The completed her expedition on Thursday.

Kaur had scaled the 8,586 metres tall Mount Kanchenjunga on Thursday morning at 4:20 (local time) while she scaled Mount Annapurna I (8,091m) on April 28.