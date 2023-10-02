Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India is expected to deliver its judgment on the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages in India soon.

The verdict is likely to come out before Justice Bhat retires on October 20, 2023.

The Union Government has expressed its willingness to consider conferring certain rights upon same-sex couples, such as permission to open joint bank accounts and to name partners as nominees in life insurance policies.

However, the government has opposed the petitioners’ argument that the words “husband” and “wife” in the Special Marriage Act should be read in a gender-neutral manner.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has expressed concerns about allowing same-sex couples to adopt, while the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has supported the petitions and backed the right of same-sex couples to adopt.

The outcome of the case is eagerly being awaited by the LGBTQIA+ community.

A favourable verdict would be seen as a landmark moment for LGBTQIA+ rights in India.