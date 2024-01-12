NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Friday (January 12), refused to put an immediate stay on the election commissioners’ act that dropped the chief justice of India (CJI) from the panel that select the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs).

The Supreme Court passed this order while hearing a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur that challenged the constitutionality of sections 7 and 8 of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners act 2023.

The matter was heard by Supreme Court bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

The matter was will be next heard in April.

(More details awaited)