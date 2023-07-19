New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court granted bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in the Gujarat police case linked to the alleged fabrication of evidence during the 2002 Godhra riots.

The decision came after a three-judge bench comprising of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta set aside the Gujarat High Court’s order, which had previously denied Setalvad regular bail.

The apex court criticized the High Court’s observations as “perverse” and “contradictory,” stating that they cannot be accepted.

The Supreme Court quashed and set aside the High Court’s order, and the protection granted to Teesta Setalvad was extended.

However, her passport will remain in custody, and she has been barred from attempting to influence witnesses.

Teesta Setalvad, along with former Gujarat Director General of Police RB Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, was taken into custody on June 25, 2022, based on an FIR filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB).

The charges against them alleged conspiracy to falsely implicate innocent individuals in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.