Lucknow: A nine-year-old was killed while another child was severely injured in a stray dog attack in UP’s Amroha.

The incident was reported on Monday evening.

The family members of the victims protesting against the inaction of the administration blocked the highway.

They accused the administration of not taking any action regarding the complaints that the stray dogs had been causing a menace in the area.

The roads were jammed for hours during the protest and were cleared only after police intervened.

The injured child was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

The deceased was identified as Indra Singh who went to the fields with his brother, Madan Pal.

Madan was severely injured in the attack and is now admitted to a hospital in Meerut.

President of the Indian Farmers Union said, “If the government fails to take proper action in the case as soon as possible, we will be forced to agitate and block the roads.”

He further urged the government to adequately compensate the family monetarily.