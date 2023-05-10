SSC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 1600 LDC, JSA & DEO vacancies

Applications are invited for 1600 vacant positions in Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Pay Scale : Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200)

Qualification : Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Pay Scale : Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300)

Qualification :

For DEO posts in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Culture : 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

For other DEO posts : Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University

Also Read : 4 podcast you can tune into to improve your English vocabulary

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade A

Pay Scale : Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Qualification :

For DEO Grade A posts in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Culture : 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

For other DEO Grade A posts : Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University

Also Read : From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, AI images of famous billionaires at Met Gala

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts in online mode only through the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. https://ssc.nic.in from 9th May 2023 to 8th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here