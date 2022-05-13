Applications are invited for 2065 vacant positions by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various technical, scientific and administrative positions under its Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts Exam.

Name of post / exam : SSC Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts

No. of posts : 2065

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates who have passed Matriculation, Higher Secondary and have done Graduation are eligible to apply for the posts.

Age Limit : Candidates above 18 years and below 30 years are eligible to apply. Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per Govt. rules.

Selection Procedure : Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels.

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in up to June 13, 2022.

Application Fees : Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 15.06.2022 (23.00 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 18.06.2022 provided the challan has been generated by them before 16.06.2022 ( upto 23:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

