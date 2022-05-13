Applications are invited for Management Information Systems (MIS) Specialist position under International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Management Information Systems (MIS) Specialist in World Vegetable Center (WorldVeg) is an international non-profit institute for vegetable research and development. The MIS Specialist is to develop, design and evaluate the project research activities on the digital platform and capture real time data of the APART project. The APART project funded by the World Bank is a comprehensive development project of the Government of Assam, funded by the World Bank, and involving national and international partners including World Vegetable Center. The vegetable research and development activities will involve improving the quality and availability of seeds and seedlings, promoting climate resilient production systems and safe and hygienic production. This will be done in close collaboration with Assam government and university partners. The position will be based in Guwahati, Assam and will work closely with the research team at WorldVeg regional headquarters in Hyderabad, India.

Name of post : Management Information Systems (MIS) Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications and experience:

MCA or equivalent degree from recognized university and at least 5 years working experience in projects related to Agriculture/Horticulture or allied development sectors.

Hands-on experience of coordinating development activities with State/District level agencies/officials.

Good computational skills with proficiency in Kobo, ODK, Python, SQL, Tableau, Java, JavaScript etc.

Good written and verbal communication skills in Assamese and English;

Working experience in overseeing monitoring and evaluation activities will be an added advantage.

Energetic and enthusiastic team player, with a passion to improve agricultural systems

Job Roles :

Develop a Management Information System (MIS), enabling a more systematic and streamlined data collection, perform scientific analysis of real time data (centrally and integrated) of the project activities.

Dashboard development, enabling data visualization, simplifying the complex data sets to provide significant solution to the stakeholders queries and facilitate geo-tagging of activities.

Design a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework based on an effective management information system (MIS) that will include concurrent input-output and process monitoring and periodic impact assessment.

Assist in developing vegetable knowledge bank in coordination with multiple stakeholders.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.icrisat.org/ on or before June 1, 2022.

