SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 7500 vacancies

Applications are invited for 7500 vacant positions under Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2023.

Name of posts :

Assistant Audit Officer

Assistant Accounts Officer

Assistant Section Officer

Assistant / Assistant Section Officer

Inspector of Income Tax

Inspector (Central Excise)

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

Inspector (Examiner)

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Sub Inspector

Inspector Posts

Inspector

Executive Assistant

Research Assistant

Divisional Accountant

Sub-Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer

Junior Statistical Officer

Auditor

Accountant

Accountant/ Junior Accountant

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant

Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks

Senior Administrative Assistant

Tax Assistant

No. of posts : There are approx. 7,500 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course

Qualification :

i) Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute

ii) Junior Statistical Officer: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level;

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

iii) Statistical Investigator Grade-II: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years or all the 6 semesters of the graduation course.

iv) Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC): Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

v) All other Posts: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

The candidates who have appeared in their final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e. 01-08-2023.

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications only in online mode at the website of SSC

Headquarter i.e. https://ssc.nic.in

Last date and time for submission of online applications is 03-05-2023 (23:00).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here