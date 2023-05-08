Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Consultant vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant as Head (Communication) on contract basis.

Name of post : Consultant as Head (Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Range : Rs. 1,45,000 – Rs. 2,65,000

Essential Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution

Desirable Qualification: Degree/Diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from a recognized University/Institution

Essential Experience: Minimum 8 years of experience in Media and Communications Sector

Desirable Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience in Media and Communication in Government/ Autonomous Organizations/PSU

How to apply : Candidates has to apply only online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs.

Last date for receipt of applications is 19th May 2023 (till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here