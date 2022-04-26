Applications are invited for 50 vacant posts of Young Professionals in Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacant positions of Young Professionals (General Management) on contract basis initially for a period of 02 Years and extendable for 01 more year for different SAI centres all over the country and Delhi HQ.

Name of post : Young Professional (General Management)

No. of posts : 50

Monthly Salary : Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 60,000/-

Essential Qualification : Any Post Graduation Degree (2 Years) from a recognised University

Desired Qualification : MBA/Post Graduate Diploma (2 Years) specialization in Sports Management from a recognized university.

Desired Experience : Experience in any Government/ Semi Govt./Autonomous/ PSU in relevant field.

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : The candidate has to apply only online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs .

Date of opening of online registration– 27.04.2022

Closing date for submission of online application– 12.05.2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

