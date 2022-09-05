Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL).

Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Manager and Assistant Managers to work in the domain of Marketing, Finance & Accounts, Legal, Human Resource, Environment, Materials Management, Civil and Information Technology.

Name of post : Dy. Manager (Environment)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 1st class Full time master’s degree in Chemistry/Degree in Chemical Engineering/Environmental Engineering from a recognized university.

Post Qualification Experience: 3 years experience as an Executive in the relevant functional area as an Officer/Executive in PSU/Govt./Reputed Private Company having turnover of more than Rs. 50/- Crores.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 16

Essential Qualification: 1st class full time Master’s degree in Marketing Management/MBA with Marketing elective from a recognized University/Management Institute

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree along with CA/ICWA

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Legal)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification: 1st class degree in Law (Regular course) from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Desirable: Law degree from a National Law School/ Law Faculty of Delhi University

Name of post : Assistant Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification: 1st class full time Master’s Degree in PM & IR/MSW/MBA with HR elective from recognized University / Management Institute or 1st class two years full time Post Graduate Diploma in Management with HR elective claiming to be equivalent to MBA from recognized University/ Management Institute

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Environment)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 1st class Full time Master’s degree in Chemistry/Degree in Chemical Engineering/Environmental Engineering from a recognized university

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Materials Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 1st class degree in Engineering in the discipline of Mechanical/Electrical/Pulp & Paper Technology/Electronics/Printing Technology. And Two years Post Graduate degree/Post Graduate diploma/MBA in the area of Material Management/Stores Management/ Purchase/ Operations Management/Supply Chain Management/Logistics Management.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 1st class B. Tech/BE in the area of Civil Engineering

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Information Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: 1st class fulltime MCA / 1st class BTech (Computer Engineering / IT)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://spmcil.com/ from September 3, 2022 to October 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

