Chandigarh: A suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder was killed in a shootout with the police in Amritsar on Wednesday.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified to be a gangster named Jagroop Singh Roopa.

Along with the suspected gangster, two policemen were reported to be injured as well.

Not just the policemen, there are reports of a video journalist being injured in the shootout.

Another suspect, Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa is still said to be engaged in firing.

The firing reportedly started in the afternoon as the police got input about the gangsters hiding in the village.

The entire area, Bhakna village, 20 km from Amritsar has been cordoned off and a close watch is being kept as the area is just 10 kilometres away from the Pakistan border.

All locals have been advised to stay indoors.

These suspects are said to be close aides of gangster Goldy Brar. Canada-based Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar had allegedly orchestrated the entire plot to kill Sidhu Moose Wala.

He had executed the plan in coordination with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.