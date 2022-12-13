SIDBI Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 100 Assistant Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for 100 vacant managerial positions in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 100 vacant positions of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream.

Name of post : Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ – General Stream

No. of posts : 100

Educational Qualification :

1. Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce / Economics / Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government

OR

2. Bachelors’ Degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical);

OR

3. CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

Age Limit : Not below 21 years and not exceeding 28 years. (Candidates born not earlier than 14.12.1994 and not later than 15.12.2001 [both days including] are only eligible to apply)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through SIDBI’s website at www.sidbi.in from December 14, 2022 to January 3, 2023.

Application Fees :

Others (including OBCs/EWS and General Candidates) : Rs. 1100/-

SC / ST / PwBD : Rs. 175/-

Staff Candidates : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here