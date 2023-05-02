Mumbai: Sharad Pawar, one of India’s leading opposition politicians and president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has reportedly resigned from his post.

The veteran leader played a crucial role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra by bringing together Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP in an unlikely alliance.

Also Read: Assam: Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha arrested for “extortion”

Pawar’s resignation has left the NCP leadership in limbo, with no announcement made yet on who will succeed him as party president.

The move comes amidst speculations of his nephew, Ajit Pawar, cosying up to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has raised concerns among opposition parties.

Also Read: ULFA (I) starts fresh extortion drive in upper Assam

Sharad Pawar is known for his political acumen and has been a key figure in Maharashtra politics for over four decades.

His exit from the NCP leadership is expected to have far-reaching implications for the party and the opposition landscape in the state.