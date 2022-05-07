Chennai: Many personnel of the Tamil Nadu Police might soon be arrested on charges of murder in connection with the custodial death of a 25-year-old man in Chennai.

As per reports, a man named Vigness was arrested last month for allegedly carrying cannabis and also for an attempt to attack a policeman.

However, the next day, he was said to have died in custody under suspicious conditions.

Initially, a case under sections of suspicious death was registered.

But, the case was then modified to a murder case after the post-mortem examination found 13 injuries on his body.

Several policemen have been summoned for questioning while a sub-inspector, a constable and a Home Guard have already been suspended.