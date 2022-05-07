Shillong: Six Nigerians who were absconding and were wanted for murder have been apprehended by the Meghalaya Police in the Ri-Bhoi district.

The apprehended are wanted in a murder case in Mumbai.

As per reports, the six were on a plan to flee from India to Bangladesh via Dawki.

But based on inputs, the six were apprehended by Meghalaya police in Lad Umsaw.

Based on the input, the police had launched an operation to nab the suspects.

The police detained the wanted Nigerian nationals while travelling on a tourist MUV.

They were identified as Eze Christopher Oba, Ahukanna Chinonso, Obi Francis Osita, Okoro Kelvin Chidozie, Emmanuel Agbeyi and Osagiede Godstime.

They are wanted in a case lodged with the Mumbai Police’s Waliv Police Station under sections 302/364/201/323/143/147/149 of the Indian Penal Code.