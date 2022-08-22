Shahjahanpur: A man who is said to be a snake expert died after being bitten by a rescued snake in Shahjahapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The man has been identified as Davendra Mishra, 45.

He was informed that a snake had entered a neighbour’s house and so he went to rescue it.

He was a self-proclaimed expert on snakes and was engaged in rescuing snakes in his village.

After he rescued the snake from the house, he started to play with it but the person did not see what was coming next.

He was bitten by the snake but he kept his senses and trapped the snake.

He was then taken to the hospital for treatment but two days after undergoing treatment, he died at the hospital.