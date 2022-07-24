Bhopal: A man in Bhopal’s Khoefiza was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-and-a-half-year-old girl inside the toilet of a government school.

The accused is a watchman employed there and was arrested after the child described what he looked like.

The arrested person has been identified as Lakshminarayan Dhanak.

The police said that the incident of the alleged rape took place at the school premise.

The police informed that the accused who works at the school was arrested based on the description given by the victim.

The victim is a class IV student and was admitted to the school just a few days back.

The accused had allegedly taken her forcefully to the bathroom and committed the crime.

The minor was seen crying by other students who informed the teachers. On enquiring, she told that an “uncle” wearing yellow had taken her to the bathroom.

The school staff immediately call the police and on investigating it was found that the accused was the only person wearing yellow.

He was immediately detained and upon questioning by the police, he confessed the crime.