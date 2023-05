SBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 217 vacancies

Applications are invited for 217 vacant positions in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Assistant VP and Senior Executive.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 8 years of post-basic qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 44

Qualification : BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 136

Qualification : BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post-basic qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant VP

No. of posts : 19

Qualification : BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 12 years of post-basic qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Special Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 8 years of post-basic qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Executive

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in relevant discipline) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) from recognized University/ Institute.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply On-line through the link given in Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Last date for submission of applications is May 19, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here