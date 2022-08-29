Bengaluru: In one of the latest books issued for Class VIII students in Karnataka, a chapter claims that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to fly on the wings of a bird (bulbul) to his homeland while he was in the cellular jail in Andaman.

This is what the school textbooks in Karnataka say and with this new topic, the opposition has accused the BJP government of distorting history in the state.

The new syllabus of Class VIII in Karnataka includes several new verses and prose about Savarkar. However, the claim of the bird and him flying on its wings tend to be the most strange.

The book also states, “There was no hole to insert a key in the cell where Savarkar was kept. But a bird came to the cell every day. Savarkar would go out of jail on its wings every day to see the motherland.”

It may be mentioned that had always been disputes between the RSS and Congress over Savarkar’s role in India’s freedom struggle. The opposition also questioned Savarkar’s letter to the British authorities seeking an apology.

However, now the latest claim by the author of the book has pushed people to look for a scientific explanation which did not seem to be a metaphor.