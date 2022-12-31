Guwahati: After the death of two Russian nationals in Odisha, another Russian man was spotted with a placard against the Ukraine war and President Vladimir Putin was reported to have gone missing earlier on Saturday.

However, the police confirmed that the 60-year-old man did not go missing later.

The 60-year-old Putin critic was reported to have gone missing from the Bhubaneswar railway station.

The man spotted at the Bhubaneswar railway station had a placard that read, “I am a Russian refugee. I am against war and against Putin. I am homeless. Please help me.”

However, some claimed that he went missing but the police said that the man was living in Puri.

The Odisha Police said that he was living in Odisha for some time now.

He was spotted with the placard in November and after verifying his details, the police sent him to Puri where he has been living. He was again reportedly seen on Friday at the Bhubaneshwar Railway Station.

Some reports state that there was no missing complaint filed about the man.

Some reports citing officials said that the man has no links with the deaths of the two Russians including one lawmaker that took place last week.