Moscow: Russia’s National Defence Control Center has stated that around one hundred and thirty buses have been prepared to evacuate stranded Indian students along with other foreigners from Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy cities.

Russian National Defence Control Center head Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev made the statement following a discussion with the Indian and Russian governments regarding the evacuation of the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

As per the latest reports, there are approximately 8000 Indians stranded across Ukraine.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev was quoted saying, “A total of 130 comfortable buses are ready to depart to Kharkov and Sumy from the Nekhoteyevka and Sudzha checkpoints in the Belgorod Region since 6 AM today in order to Rescue Indian students and citizens of other foreign states.”

He also said that temporary accommodation for the stranded people have been set in the checkpoints.

He also stated that the “refugees” will be provided with hot meals as well as medicine through mobile clinics.

He informed that the evacuees will be then transported to Belgorod.

From Belgorod, they will be routed to their homeland by air, including via Russian military aeroplanes.