Applications are invited for 34 vacant positions of Field Officers in Rubber Board.

Name of post : Field Officer

No. of posts : 34 [UR : 11, OBC : 7, SC : 11, ST : 2, EWS : 3]

Scale of pay : Level 6 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised Rs. 9300-34800 (PB-2), Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-)

Age limit : 30 years (Age relaxation is applicable to Central Government / Rubber Board Employees and SC/ST/OBC candidates as per Central Government rules).

Qualification : Bachelor ‘s degree in Agriculture or Botany from a recognized University

Place of Posting : North Eastern Region (Assam , Meghalaya , Tripura , Nagaland , Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram ).

How to apply : Candidates must apply online using the Recruitments link in the website www.rubberboard.gov.in. Last date for submission of online applications is 23:59 hrs till May 2, 2022

