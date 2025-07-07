Assam Career Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical, technical and administrative positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation in 2025.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Librarian in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Community Health Nursing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MSc-Community Health Nursing with min 3 years experience post MSc

Name of post : Lecturer- Paediatric Nursing

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification & Experience : MSc-Paediatric Nursing with min 1 year experience post MSc

Name of post : Lecturer- Obstetric and Gynaecology Nursing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MSc-Paediatric Nursing with min 1 year experience post MSc

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate /Master’s in Library Science with min 1 year experience working in any educational institute

Name of post : Sr Resident/Consultant Hemato Oncology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : DM Hematopathology/ MD Pathology with fellowship in Hemato-oncology (1-2 years)/ MD Pathology with 3-5 years experience in Hemato-oncology in a high volume cancer centre

Name of post : Facility and Maintenance Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : BE Electrical/ Mechanical with min 5 years of experience, candidates

with hospital experience will be preferred

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for submission of applications is 20th July 2025 up to 6 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here