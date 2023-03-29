RITES Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 54 vacancies

Applications are invited for 54 vacant positions in RITES Limited.

RITES Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 54 vacant technical positions on contract basis.

Name of post : Electrical (ES&T)

No. of posts : 23

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/ Electronics/Power supply/ Instrumentation & Control/ Industrial Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics Engineering/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Electrical/ Electronics & Instrumentation or any of the above combination in part or whole

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in relevant areas

Name of post : Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 31

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/
Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical/Railways/Mechatronics & Automobile or any of the above combination in part or whole

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in relevant areas

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is April 18, 2023

Application Fees :

  • General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus applicable taxes
  • EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus applicable taxes

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

