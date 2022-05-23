Applications are invited for various Grade A positions in Reserve Bank of India.

Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Curator, Architect and Fire Officer.

Name of post : Curator in Grade ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post-Graduation Degree with at least 55 per cent marks (50% for SC/ST, if vacancies are reserved for them), or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years, from a recognized University in History/ Economics/ Fine Arts/ Archaeology/ Museology/ Numismatics. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course.

Essential Experience : 3 years’ experience in a museum preferably under the control of Central/State Government/ reputed autonomous bodies /statutory institutions or 3 years’ administrative/ research experience in responsible post in areas related to museology.

Age : A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 32 years (candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-05-1990 and not later than 01-05-2001)

Name of post : Fire Officer in Grade ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BE/B.Tech in fire engineering/ safety and fire engineering from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ ST if vacancies are reserved for them), or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/ years. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course.

Essential Experience : Post qualification experience of minimum 3 years as a Station Officer or equivalent post in City Fire Brigade/ State Fire Service/ In-charge Fire Officer in Corporates/ Big Industrial Complex or as a Fire Officer in State/ Central Government/ PSUs is required.

Age : A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 32 years (candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-05-1990 and not later than 01-05-2001)

Name of post : Architect on full time contract

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor of Architecture from a recognized Indian or Foreign University / Institute.

Essential Experience : At least eight years of experience in the area of Architecture

Age : Not more than 40 years (candidates must have been born not earlier than 02/05/1982). In case of PWBD candidates the upper age limit is relaxable up to 10 years.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online only through the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in from May 23, 2022 to June 13, 2022

(till 6.00PM)

Application Fees :

GEN / OBC / EWS : Rs. 600/-

SC /ST/PwBD : Rs. 100/-

Staff : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

