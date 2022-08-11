Barmer: In a quite shocking incident, a man’s nose was allegedly chopped off by his relatives after he ended his daughter’s engagement with a member of their family.

The attack took place in Jhapli village in Barmer, Rajasthan and the victim has been identified as Kamal Singh Bhati.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

As per reports, Bhati in his statement said that his daughter’s engagement was fixed within the family where his niece was married.

However, he decided to call it off after his niece was allegedly murdered by her in-laws.

This triggered a clash and led to a brawl.

Bhati as per police was attacked by at least 10 people with sticks and sharp weapons.

The people attacking him, chopped off his nose.

The police have initiated an investigation and are trying to nab all the accused persons in the case.