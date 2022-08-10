TEZPUR: Tezpur University in Assam has been awarded the A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This places Tezpur University among the top 7% of Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in India to be granted such a coveted rating.

Tezpur University in Assam scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.41 on a 4-point scale in its fourth cycle of accreditation.

It has been praised for its numerous strengths by the 6-member NAAC Peer Team who visited the University between August 1 and 3, 2022.

The Peer Team especially appreciated Tezpur University in Assam for its well-maintained infrastructure and quality research and development.

Reacting to the NAAC grading, pro vice-chancellor of Tezpur University – Prof DK Bhattacharrya said: “This grade became possible due to consistent, integrated yet organized efforts of all the members of the University under the abled leadership of our vice-chancellor. We must maintain this standard in the future.”

Tezpur University stands out as one of the best and sought after HEIs in Northeast India.

It offers undergraduate, post-graduate, PhDs and diplomas in 76 programmes across 27 departments.

It not only attracts the finest students from India but houses over 20 international students from across the globe.

With its state-of-the-art laboratories, high-class scientific tutorage and 270+ faculties, Tezpur University in Assam competes among the best educational institutions in the country.