Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered a case of gang rape against unidentified persons after a 21-year-old woman refugee from Myanmar alleged that she was abducted and sexually assaulted on February 22.

The incident was reported from south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, where the woman had visited a medical centre.

According to the victim, an auto driver approached her while she was waiting for her husband near the Kalindi Kunj Metro station and used a cloth doused in some chemical to subdue her.

She and her daughter were then allegedly driven to an unknown location where four men took turns raping her in a room before abandoning her at an unknown location.

The police are investigating the matter and gathering evidence to identify the suspects.