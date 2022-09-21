NEW DELHI: The special cell of Delhi police, on Wednesday, made a massive seizure of drugs.

The special cell personnel of Delhi police seized Heroin worth over Rs 1700 crore.

Police seized a shipping container having 22 tonnes of Licorice coated with Heroin.

The container containing the heroin consignment was seized from Nava Sheva Port in Mumbai.

The value of the Heroin seized is Rs 1725 crore in international market, the Delhi police informed.

“The container was transported to Delhi. This seizure indicates how narco terror is impacting our country and international players are using different methodologies to push drugs into our country,” said HGS Dhaliwal, special CP of Delhi police.

Earlier in the month, the Delhi police special cell arrested two Afghan Nationals and recovered 312.5 kg methamphetamine and 10 kg high purity heroin worth Rs 1200 crores.