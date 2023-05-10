RBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 291 vacancies

Applications are invited for 291 vacant positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ in various departments.

Name of post : Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General

No. of posts : 222

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Name of post : Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR)

No. of posts : 38

Qualification :

a. A Master’s Degree in Economics (or any other master’s degree where “Economics” is the principal constituent of the curriculum/syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, Financial Economics, Business Economics, Agricultural Economics, Industrial Economics)

OR

b. A Master’s Degree in Finance (or any other master’s degree where “Finance” is the principal constituent of the curriculum / syllabus, namely MA / MSc in Quantitative Finance, Mathematical Finance, Quantitative Techniques, International Finance, Business Finance, Banking and Trade Finance, International and Trade Finance, Project and Infrastructure Finance, Agri Business Finance)

For a) and b) above, minimum 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade is required in aggregate of all semesters / years from a recognized Indian or foreign University / Institute.

Name of post : Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM)

No. of posts : 31

Qualification :

a. A Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/ Applied Statistics & Informatics with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years;

OR

b. Master’s Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute;

OR

c. Master’s degree course in Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning/ Big Data Analytics, with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/ years from a recognized University/ Institute, an institute of national importance, UGC/ AICTE approved programme;

OR

d. Four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/ years in Data Science/ AI/ ML/ Big Data Analytics from a recognized University/ Institute, an institute of national importance, UGC/ AICTE approved programme;

OR

e. Two years Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years from a recognized University/ Institute, an institute of national importance, UGC/ AICTE approved programme

Age Limit : A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on May 01, 2023 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than May 02, 1993 and not later than May 01, 2002.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rbi.org.in/ up to June 9, 2023 ( till 6 PM).

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 100/- + 18% GST

GEN/OBC/EWSs : Rs. 850/- + 18% GST

Staff : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here