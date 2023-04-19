NEW DELHI: House of a rape survivor was set on fire by the accused at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

The fire endangered the rape survivor’s infant son and her two-month-old sister.

Both the infants are stated to be in critical condition.

The infants are the rape victim’s 6-month-old child – born after the 11-year-old was impregnated in the sexual assault – and her two-month-old sister.

Both the rape accused were recently released on bail.

They allegedly barged into the victim’s house with five other men to pressurise her to withdraw the case.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested by the police for setting the house of a rape victim ablaze in Unnao.

The Dalit girl was gang-raped on February 13 last year.

She gave birth to a son in September of that year.

Meanwhile, both the infants have been referred to Kanpur for better treatment.

According to reports, the rape victim’s infant son suffered 35 percent burns and her sister had 45 percent burns in the incident.