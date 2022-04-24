Kota: A rape accused who was out on bail kidnapped the victim’s minor brother to blackmail the family for withdrawing the case against him.

The police said that the accused was arrested in Kota on Saturday.

The police informed that the accused was identified as Ronak Dhobi.

He was arrested within just four hours in Bundi.

The boy kidnapped by the accused was a student of Class 7.

Also Read: Assam: Seven arrested for cyber fraud in Morigaon

He was kidnapped from the Tathed village under the Kaithun police station area of Kota.

After kidnapping the minor, Dhobi called the family and threatened them.

He told them that unless they withdraw the case against him, the child would not be allowed to go back home.

However, Dhobi was arrested after an intensive operation by the police.

Also Read: Ripun Bora appointed Assam Trinamool Congress president

It may be mentioned that Dhobi was arrested in 2021 for allegedly raping the boy’s elder sister and he was out on bail.

After he was arrested on Saturday, the police booked him under IPC sections 363, 364 and 365 and an investigation was launched into the matter.

Several other cases are also pending against him.