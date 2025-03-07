Ranya Rao remanded in DRI custody over gold smuggling case

Guwahati: A special court for economic offences on Friday (March 7, 2025) granted the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) three days’ custody of actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai.

The DRI sought her custody to investigate the source and intended recipients of the smuggled gold, suspecting possible links to “anti-national activities.” The court approved the request, allowing further inquiry.

Investigators disclosed that Ms. Rao, identified in her passport as Harshavardini Ranya, had traveled to Dubai 27 times in the last six months, raising suspicions about her frequent visits. She claimed to be a freelancer in Dubai’s real estate sector.

During searches at her residence, officials seized gold jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash. With the airport seizure of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore, the total recovery in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore.

Ms. Rao, the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, allegedly used VIP channels at Bengaluru airport to bypass strict security checks. Authorities are now investigating whether she had smuggled gold on previous occasions.

While she applied for bail on Thursday, the court deferred its decision to prioritize the DRI’s custody request. Officials continue to probe her possible connections to organized gold smuggling networks.