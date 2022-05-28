New Delhi: The Punjab government has scrapped the security provided to 424 retired police officers and religious and political leaders.

Ten personnel tasked with the security of Dera Radha Soami, Beas, have also been withdrawn, ND TV reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had been cracking down on VIP culture in the state since coming to power earlier this year.

In April, the government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees.

Following the decision taken by the Bhagwant Mann-led govt, nearly half of the security personnel have been withdrawn from Giani Harpreet Singh.

A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs was withdrawn.

Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those whose security was withdrawn.

Following this, over 400 police personnel returned to police stations, Chief Minister Mann had said.ds by

Chief Minister Mann also said that the government will utilise police for what they are meant to do (work for common people) and not bother them (with security duties of VIPs).