New Delhi: In what has been termed to be a major security breach regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi few black balloons were allegedly released by protesters close to his helicopter in Andhra Pradesh today.

There were visuals which show that balloons (all black) were released when the Prime Minister’s helicopter was taking off in Vijaywada.

Also Read: 15 Assam elephants to be transported to Madhya Pradesh

The incident was reported when a few Congress leaders were protesting at the airport.

All the members of Congress protesting on the ground were seen with black balloons and placards.

However, it was not clear if the balloons were released by the Congress members or someone else.

Also Read: New Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote

A few reports have claimed that the Congress workers had released the balloons.

The matter is now being investigated.