Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde won the trust vote at the state assembly on Monday.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde proved his government’s majority in the Assembly on Monday.

Eknath Shinde winning the trust vote in Maharashtra assembly has brought curtains down on two-week long political surprises that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government.

While he Eknath Shinde camp secured 164 votes, the opposition camp got just 99 votes.

The test of strength came just a day after BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was elected as the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has predicted that the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra led by Eknath Shinde will most likely fall in the next six months.

The veteran Maharashtra politician has also asked his party MLAs and workers to be prepared for mid-term polls.

“The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls,” an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying.