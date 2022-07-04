A number of posters, inspired from popular Netflix series, ‘Money Heist’ were up on display at the streets of Hyderabad, calling “Mr N Modi” a “nation robber”.

Here “Mr N Modi” is believed to be a hint at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr N Modi, we only rob bank, you rob the whole nation,” one of the posters read.

Another similar poster that did not mention “Mr N Modi”, carried a hastag – #ByeByeModi.

This poster apparently accused BJP of toppling state governments.

Later, the posters were taken down by workers of the Telangana unit if the BJP.

The posters came up at a time when the top leadership of the BJP were in Hyderabad for the two-day long national executive meeting.

Not only posters.

Mascots dressed as ‘Money Heist’ characters were also seen at various locations in Hyderabad, holding placards that read, “We only rob bank. You rob the whole nation. #ByeByeModi.”