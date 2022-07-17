NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its support to joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the upcoming Presidential elections.

The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party unanimously took this decision during a session that was held under the leadership of AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “The PAC has unanimously decided that the AAP will support Yashwant Sinha.”

He added: “All AAP MLAs and MPs will vote for Yashwant Sinha on July 18. We duly acknowledge and respect NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu’s candidature in the Presidential elections but PAC has deemed it fit to support the opposition candidate.”

The AAP PAC meeting was attended by the top-brass of the party to discuss several issues of national political importance.

The PAC also deliberated upon the party’s stand during the upcoming Presidential Elections at length.

Besides Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, those present at the meeting were Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta, national treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, Delhi cabinet minister Imran Hussain, MLA Atishi, MLA Durgesh Pathak and Delhi deputy speaker Rakhi Birla.