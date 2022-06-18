Bhopal: BJP MP Pragya Thakur has alleged that she was threatened by gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s bother, Iqbal Kaskar’s man.

She filed a police complaint claiming that the man had called her on Friday night and threatened to kill her for “spreading venom against Muslims”.

A video of her conversation has also been uploaded on social media.

Thakur filed the complaint at the T T Nagar police station early on Saturday.

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) was registered.

Thakur alleged that she received the call from a man who claimed to be close to Iqbal Kaskar. The man threatened to kill her on the call on Friday night for her comments on Muslims.

Thakur in the video was seen asking the man who Iqbal Kaskar is, to which the man replied that she would know soon about him when she gets killed.

The man had told Thakur that she was spreading venom against Muslims and hence she would be killed.

Thakur however in return replied, “What do Muslims do? Do they sprinkle nectar?”

However, the identity of the caller is yet to be found and police are investigating the matter.