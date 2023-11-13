Guwahati: In the aftermath of Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Delhi and nearby cities has taken a perilous nosedive, surpassing hazardous levels, as firecracker bans were blatantly flouted across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, intensifying pollution concerns.

Real-time air monitoring platforms this morning reported alarming figures, with the air quality index (AQI) soaring above 500 and, in some locations, reaching as high as 900. At 6 am, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded a staggering AQI of 910, Lajpat Nagar at 959, and Karol Bagh at 779, according to data from aqi.in.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an average AQI of around 300 at most places. PM2.5 and PM10 pollutant levels surged to 500 in various areas throughout the day, including Rohini, ITO, and the Delhi airport vicinity.

The AQI, an indicator of air pollution, categorizes levels from ‘good’ (0-50) to ‘severe plus’ (above 450). The widespread use of firecrackers has pushed many areas into the ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’ categories, prompting serious health concerns.

Despite a Supreme Court ban on firecrackers containing barium that applies nationwide, people across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other NCR regions defied the order, as social media visuals depicted gatherings in parks for firecracker festivities. The failure of authorities to enforce the ban has raised questions about the effectiveness of such measures.

Environmentalists, including Bhavreen Kandhari, expressed dismay at the lack of adherence to the ban, stating that despite complaints and warnings, the authorities failed to curb the widespread use of firecrackers.

Delhi, known for having some of the world’s worst air quality among capital cities, experienced a stark contrast on Diwali day last year when it recorded its best air quality in eight years with an AQI of 218 at 4 pm. However, the recent festivities have reversed this progress, with AQI levels reminiscent of previous years’ pollution peaks.

The Supreme Court, in its recent clarification, emphasized that the ban on firecrackers extends beyond the Delhi-NCR region to every state. The court had previously upheld the Delhi government’s ban on firecrackers in September, citing the importance of public health.

Notably, Delhi had to contend with severe pollution levels for a week leading up to Diwali, prompting government actions such as school closures and a ban on diesel trucks, although the odd-even rule was not enforced.

While the air quality benefited from a western disturbance that brought rain to northwest India late last week, mitigating the impact of stubble burning on Delhi’s pollution, the post-Diwali scenario paints a bleak picture for the region’s air quality, raising concerns about the long-term impact on public health.