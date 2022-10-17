Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has recovered around Rs 8.15 crore from the house of a chartered accountant.

The Detective Department of Kolkata Police following the recovery has issued a lookout notice against the accused CA.

The CA identified as Sailesh Pandey has been accused of being involved in bank fraud and making big online transactions.

Raids were conducted at his residence in Howrah on October 15 and 16.

During the raids, Rs 8.15 and jewellery were seized by the team.

The police also froze two of his two bank accounts that have Rs 20 crore.

the police also seized two laptops and one tablet from the house.

The raid was conducted based on a Canara Bank complaint regarding multiple suspicious transactions by the CA.

The CA has been accused of a criminal conspiracy using two bank accounts opened with the Canara Bank.