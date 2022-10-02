Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered a case against an unidentified person who sent an email to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) threatening to blow up a flight of IndiGo airline.

However, on further verifying the possible threat, the authorities found that the email turned out to be a hoax.

The authorities found nothing suspicious after a thorough check of the aircraft.

The email sent read, “I will blow up flight 6E 6045.”,

An FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 506B (issuing death threats) and other offences.

IndiGo, in a statement, said “Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 1, 2022.”

The statement added, “The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed.”