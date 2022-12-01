New Delhi: In what can be termed to be a strange incident, a woman filed a complaint against her groom in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district after he kissed her on stage during the ceremony.

She filed a complaint with the police saying that she no longer wanted to live with the groom.

She reportedly said that she was concerned about how he might behave in the future as he could not control himself in front of 300 people.

She walked out from the marriage during a mass wedding ceremony held by the Uttar Pradesh government on November 28.

She walked out as soon as the groom kissed her after they had exchanged the garland.

Even though the family tried to control her anger, she did not listen and when to the Bahjoi police station.

Both families later had an agreement and the couple has been separated.

Reports also state that the bride dared the groom to kiss her but she denied this at the police station.

As the marriage has been officiated, they will now have to forego a legal procedure to get divorced.