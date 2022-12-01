NEW DELHI: Shushila Devi from Manipur and Nayan Moni Saikia from Assam were conferred with Arjuna Award 2022.

Shushila Devi from Manipur received the Arjuna Award 2022 for boxing.

On the other hand, Nayan Moni Saikia from Assam was conferred with the Arjuna Award 2022 for lawn bowl.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Nayan Moni Saikia after she received the award.

“Heartiest congratulations Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia for receiving Arjuna Award 2022 from Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji. Assam is proud of you. My best wishes for your future endeavours,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh congratulated Sushila Devi.

“Another proud moment for Manipur as Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam gets honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award 2022. I congratulate her and wish her success in all her future endeavours.” Tweeted Manipur CM Biren Singh.

Altogether 41 sports personalities were conferred with National Sports Awards 2022 on Wednesday.

Indian table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal, boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen, badminton ace Lakshya Sen, along with 38 other sportspersons, coaches and institutions, were presented with the National Sports Awards 2022 on Wednesday.

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, conferred all the awardees at an official ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Sharath Kamal has been conferred with India’s highest sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. He won three gold medals and a silver at the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this year.

The 40-year-old Sharath Kamal will be the sole recipient of the Khel Ratna award this year.

“Honestly, I was expecting it. But what has been a pleasant surprise is the fact that I will be the only one receiving the award this time. I feel completely humbled for being chosen for this honour,” said Sharath Kamal.

Apart from Sharath, 25 sportspersons were presented with the Arjuna Award, given out for consistent performance over a period of four years.

Nikhat Zareen, who became the boxing world champion in May, Lakshya Sen, the men’s singles badminton gold medallist at Commonwealth Games 2022, and the 2019 world silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal were among the recipients of the Arjuna Award.

Triple jumper Eldhose Paul and steeplechaser Avinash Sable, history-makers at CWG 2022, were also presented with the Arjuna Award.

While Eldhose became the first Indian to win a CWG gold in the men’s triple jump, Avinash Sable won a silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and broke the Kenyan monopoly on the podium in the sport.

India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad received the Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

A selection committee comprising eminent sports personalities, sports journalists and sports administrators recommends the nominations for the National Awards to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports every year.