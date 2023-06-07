PMBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 37 vacancies

Applications are invited for 37 vacant positions in Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI).
Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Managers, Senior Executives and Executives and Deputy General Manager.
Name of posts :
- Assistant Manager (Procurement)
- Senior Executive (Procurement)
- Executive (Procurement)
- Assistant Manager (Quality)
- Senior Executive (Quality)
- Executive (Quality)
- Executive (Finance & Accounts)
- Senior Executive (Legal)
- Assistant Manager (IT & MIS)
- Assistant Manager (Media & PR)
- Senior Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain)
- Executive (Sales & Marketing)
- Deputy General Manager (International Assistance)
- Manager (International Assistance)
- Assistant Manager (International Assistance)
- Senior Executive (International Assistance)
No. of posts :
- Assistant Manager (Procurement) : 3
- Senior Executive (Procurement) : 2
- Executive (Procurement) : 1
- Assistant Manager (Quality) : 1
- Senior Executive (Quality) : 2
- Executive (Quality) : 1
- Executive (Finance & Accounts) : 4
- Senior Executive (Legal) : 1
- Assistant Manager (IT & MIS) : 3
- Assistant Manager (Media & PR) : 3
- Senior Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain) : 3
- Executive (Sales & Marketing) : 3
- Deputy General Manager (International Assistance) : 1
- Manager (International Assistance) : 1
- Assistant Manager (International Assistance) : 2
- Senior Executive (International Assistance) : 6
Qualification : As per rules and regulations of PMBI
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications via email at recruitment@janaushadhi.gov.in.
Candidates can also send their applications (Hard Copies) by post/courier to CEO, PMBI at E-1, 8th Floor, Videocon Tower, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi – 110055
Last date for receipt or submission of applications is up to 22.06.2023 (Till 05:00 PM)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here