PMBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 37 vacancies

Applications are invited for 37 vacant positions in Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI).

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Managers, Senior Executives and Executives and Deputy General Manager.

Name of posts :

Assistant Manager (Procurement)

Senior Executive (Procurement)

Executive (Procurement)

Assistant Manager (Quality)

Senior Executive (Quality)

Executive (Quality)

Executive (Finance & Accounts)

Senior Executive (Legal)

Assistant Manager (IT & MIS)

Assistant Manager (Media & PR)

Senior Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain)

Executive (Sales & Marketing)

Deputy General Manager (International Assistance)

Manager (International Assistance)

Assistant Manager (International Assistance)

Senior Executive (International Assistance)

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 7 educational institutions of Assam that shone in NIRF India Rankings 2023

No. of posts :

Assistant Manager (Procurement) : 3

Senior Executive (Procurement) : 2

Executive (Procurement) : 1

Assistant Manager (Quality) : 1

Senior Executive (Quality) : 2

Executive (Quality) : 1

Executive (Finance & Accounts) : 4

Senior Executive (Legal) : 1

Assistant Manager (IT & MIS) : 3

Assistant Manager (Media & PR) : 3

Senior Executive (Logistics & Supply Chain) : 3

Executive (Sales & Marketing) : 3

Deputy General Manager (International Assistance) : 1

Manager (International Assistance) : 1

Assistant Manager (International Assistance) : 2

Senior Executive (International Assistance) : 6

Qualification : As per rules and regulations of PMBI

Also Read : 6 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Nature

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications via email at recruitment@janaushadhi.gov.in.

Candidates can also send their applications (Hard Copies) by post/courier to CEO, PMBI at E-1, 8th Floor, Videocon Tower, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi – 110055

Last date for receipt or submission of applications is up to 22.06.2023 (Till 05:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here