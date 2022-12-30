GANDHINAGAR: Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben Modi, passed away in the wee hours of Friday.

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was cremated in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi performed the last rites. Heeraben Modi was 99.

“Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am (early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital,” the hospital where she had been admitted since Wednesday said in a statement.

A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” PM Modi tweeted.