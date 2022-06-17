Violent protests have broken out across India against the Centre’s launch of the new recruitment scheme for the army – Agnipath.

On Friday, for the second consecutive day, violence raged across seven states against the Centre’s Agnipath policy.

According to the Agnipath policy, the central government relaxed the age limit for those eligible for a four-year tenure.

Protests broke out almost instantly after the Centre on Tuesday announced the Agnipath policy with at least 30 trains being attacked in Bihar.

BJP offices in several states have also been attacked by mobs in protest against the announcement of Agnipath policy by the centre.

Youths, who were preparing to join the military, set trains on fire in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the four-year contract under the Agnipath policy.

Protests against Agnipath scheme turned violent as Army aspirants disrupted rail and road traffic in several parts of Bihar.

Trains were set afire, rail and road traffic disrupted, window panes of buses smashed, and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones by angry youth demanding withdrawal of the new short-term recruitment scheme.

From Bihar, violent protests have spread to multiple states including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS:

Buses vandalised during a protest against the Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad.

Agnipath protest: 2 coaches of passenger train set on fire by mob in Bihar.

BKU (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni holds day-long hunger strike outside BJP office in Rohtak against Agnipath scheme.

A group of youths stages protest outside Cantonment railway station in Varanasi.

Credit: Punit Lal (TOI)

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh)

Train services were disrupted in Jamshedpur.

Secunderabad railway station.

Visual from UP’s Ballia.

Jammu

Haryana’s Ballabgarh.

Protestors vandalize buses on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh’s Tappal, to block the expressway.